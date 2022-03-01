GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE:GXO traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.48. 7,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,111,000 after buying an additional 1,574,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after buying an additional 945,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after buying an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

