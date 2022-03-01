Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 113,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

