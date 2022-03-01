Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 241 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,242.91 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,085.00 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,240.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,251.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

