Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,505 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,449 shares of company stock worth $3,017,375. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

