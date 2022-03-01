Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

