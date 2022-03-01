Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $153.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.