Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 38.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,000,425 shares of company stock valued at $20,012,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TYG opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

