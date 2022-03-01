Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $771,000 Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,837 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.