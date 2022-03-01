Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 411,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in InterDigital by 65.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

