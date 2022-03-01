Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,446 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $715,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $3,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

KLIC stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.