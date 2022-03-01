Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,060,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,843,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atotech by 1,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 638,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Atotech by 900.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 949,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after buying an additional 854,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

