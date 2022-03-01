Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 84.11 ($1.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £146.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 150.50 ($2.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.78.
About Griffin Mining
