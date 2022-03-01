Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 84.11 ($1.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £146.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 150.50 ($2.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.78.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

