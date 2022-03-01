Greenridge Global Trims China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Target Price to $17.00

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CYD stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

