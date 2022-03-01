Greenridge Global Trims China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Target Price to $17.00

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.
CYD stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
