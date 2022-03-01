Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,683 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.