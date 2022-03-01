Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,535,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Green Dot by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Green Dot Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.