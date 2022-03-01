Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GEAHF stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

