Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
GEAHF stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
About Great Eagle
