Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 8382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

GPMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $581.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

