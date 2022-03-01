Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graco were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after buying an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,975 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.