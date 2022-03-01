GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $18.78. GoodRx shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 195,895 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $492,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.