Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in February

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, reduced their target price on Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. alerts:

GDNSF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 212,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,475. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.