Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.4%.

GBDC opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

