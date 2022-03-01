Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.4%.
GBDC opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.
In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.