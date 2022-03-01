Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFV opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

