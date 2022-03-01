Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 32,788 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 24.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TILE. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TILE stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Interface Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.