Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,722 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 80.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $347.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

