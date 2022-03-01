Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $4,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.34. Duolingo Inc has a 12-month low of $78.05 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 34,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

