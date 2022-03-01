Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

