Gold Poker Reaches Market Cap of $4,574.72 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $4,574.72 and $3.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 133.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.47 or 0.06765253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,366.17 or 0.99740272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.