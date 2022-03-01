GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,146,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GMS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.03.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

