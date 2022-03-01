GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.20

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON DATA opened at GBX 1,304 ($17.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. GlobalData has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.81). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 57.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.59.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.99), for a total value of £15,565,000 ($20,884,207.70).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

