Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.20.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG)
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.