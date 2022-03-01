Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.