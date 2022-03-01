Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $345.40 million, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,528 shares of company stock valued at $602,316 in the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

