Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Global Partners stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $881.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 246.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

