Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.
NYSE GMRE opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $18.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
