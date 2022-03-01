Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

