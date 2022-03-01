Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBT)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.