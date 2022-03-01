Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

