GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($21.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,545.40 ($20.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,615.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,531.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.40 ($16.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31).

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.