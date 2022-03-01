GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($21.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,541.40 ($20.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,615.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,531.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.40 ($16.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.