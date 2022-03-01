Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

GIL opened at C$49.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$35.96 and a 12-month high of C$55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

