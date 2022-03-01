GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.93.

Shares of GFL stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.14. 31,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$34.34 and a 12 month high of C$54.01.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

