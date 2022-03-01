Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Acquires $81,673.98 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.63. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

