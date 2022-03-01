Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 82.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLR opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

