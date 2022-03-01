Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $5.91 Million Position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 428,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,534,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 1,805 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $25,432.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,631 shares of company stock valued at $95,354 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

