Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 840,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of HYZN opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

