Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 117,263 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,634 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,646 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 192.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 7,046,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

