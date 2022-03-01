Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

