General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 3,474,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

