Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.32. Generac posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $316.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.62. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

