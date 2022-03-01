Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE GATO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,232. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93.
About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
