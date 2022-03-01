GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.64.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

