Garde Capital Inc. Sells 3,026 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

