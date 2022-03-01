Garde Capital Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

